Jersey pounds to CFP francs today

Convert JEP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
140,687 xpf

£1.000 JEP = ₣140.7 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JEP to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High142.8070142.8070
Low140.6260138.9170
Average141.6735140.7740
Change-0.82%0.74%
1 JEP to XPF stats

The performance of JEP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 142.8070 and a 30 day low of 140.6260. This means the 30 day average was 141.6735. The change for JEP to XPF was -0.82.

The performance of JEP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 142.8070 and a 90 day low of 138.9170. This means the 90 day average was 140.7740. The change for JEP to XPF was 0.74.

How to convert Jersey pounds to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / CFP Franc
1 JEP140.68700 XPF
5 JEP703.43500 XPF
10 JEP1,406.87000 XPF
20 JEP2,813.74000 XPF
50 JEP7,034.35000 XPF
100 JEP14,068.70000 XPF
250 JEP35,171.75000 XPF
500 JEP70,343.50000 XPF
1000 JEP140,687.00000 XPF
2000 JEP281,374.00000 XPF
5000 JEP703,435.00000 XPF
10000 JEP1,406,870.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jersey pound
1 XPF0.00711 JEP
5 XPF0.03554 JEP
10 XPF0.07108 JEP
20 XPF0.14216 JEP
50 XPF0.35540 JEP
100 XPF0.71080 JEP
250 XPF1.77699 JEP
500 XPF3.55398 JEP
1000 XPF7.10796 JEP
2000 XPF14.21592 JEP
5000 XPF35.53980 JEP
10000 XPF71.07960 JEP