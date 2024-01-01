1 CFP francs to Jersey pounds

1.000 XPF = 0.007198 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.36519.0290.94283.680.8051.5621.383
1 SGD0.733113.9390.6961.2970.5891.1441.013
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0494.3970.0420.0820.073
1 EUR1.0621.4520.208188.8640.8541.6591.468

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jersey pound
1 XPF0.00720 JEP
5 XPF0.03599 JEP
10 XPF0.07198 JEP
20 XPF0.14396 JEP
50 XPF0.35991 JEP
100 XPF0.71982 JEP
250 XPF1.79954 JEP
500 XPF3.59908 JEP
1000 XPF7.19816 JEP
2000 XPF14.39632 JEP
5000 XPF35.99080 JEP
10000 XPF71.98160 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / CFP Franc
1 JEP138.92400 XPF
5 JEP694.62000 XPF
10 JEP1,389.24000 XPF
20 JEP2,778.48000 XPF
50 JEP6,946.20000 XPF
100 JEP13,892.40000 XPF
250 JEP34,731.00000 XPF
500 JEP69,462.00000 XPF
1000 JEP138,924.00000 XPF
2000 JEP277,848.00000 XPF
5000 JEP694,620.00000 XPF
10000 JEP1,389,240.00000 XPF