1 thousand Jersey pounds to CFP francs

Convert JEP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
139,410 xpf

1.000 JEP = 139.4 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
Conversion rates Jersey pound / CFP Franc
1 JEP139.41000 XPF
5 JEP697.05000 XPF
10 JEP1,394.10000 XPF
20 JEP2,788.20000 XPF
50 JEP6,970.50000 XPF
100 JEP13,941.00000 XPF
250 JEP34,852.50000 XPF
500 JEP69,705.00000 XPF
1000 JEP139,410.00000 XPF
2000 JEP278,820.00000 XPF
5000 JEP697,050.00000 XPF
10000 JEP1,394,100.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jersey pound
1 XPF0.00717 JEP
5 XPF0.03587 JEP
10 XPF0.07173 JEP
20 XPF0.14346 JEP
50 XPF0.35866 JEP
100 XPF0.71731 JEP
250 XPF1.79328 JEP
500 XPF3.58656 JEP
1000 XPF7.17311 JEP
2000 XPF14.34622 JEP
5000 XPF35.86555 JEP
10000 XPF71.73110 JEP