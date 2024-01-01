Jersey pounds to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert JEP to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
154,361 vuv

1.000 JEP = 154.4 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4731.6590.96918.228
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2191.7241.9421.13421.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3491.5190.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Jersey pounds to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JEP154.36100 VUV
5 JEP771.80500 VUV
10 JEP1,543.61000 VUV
20 JEP3,087.22000 VUV
50 JEP7,718.05000 VUV
100 JEP15,436.10000 VUV
250 JEP38,590.25000 VUV
500 JEP77,180.50000 VUV
1000 JEP154,361.00000 VUV
2000 JEP308,722.00000 VUV
5000 JEP771,805.00000 VUV
10000 JEP1,543,610.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jersey pound
1 VUV0.00648 JEP
5 VUV0.03239 JEP
10 VUV0.06478 JEP
20 VUV0.12957 JEP
50 VUV0.32392 JEP
100 VUV0.64783 JEP
250 VUV1.61958 JEP
500 VUV3.23915 JEP
1000 VUV6.47830 JEP
2000 VUV12.95660 JEP
5000 VUV32.39150 JEP
10000 VUV64.78300 JEP