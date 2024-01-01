Jersey pounds to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert JEP to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
155,651 vuv

£1.000 JEP = VT155.7 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

JEP to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High156.5490156.5490
Low153.2870151.2460
Average155.3106153.6120
Change1.39%2.44%
View full history

1 JEP to VUV stats

The performance of JEP to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.5490 and a 30 day low of 153.2870. This means the 30 day average was 155.3106. The change for JEP to VUV was 1.39.

The performance of JEP to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 156.5490 and a 90 day low of 151.2460. This means the 90 day average was 153.6120. The change for JEP to VUV was 2.44.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JEP155.65100 VUV
5 JEP778.25500 VUV
10 JEP1,556.51000 VUV
20 JEP3,113.02000 VUV
50 JEP7,782.55000 VUV
100 JEP15,565.10000 VUV
250 JEP38,912.75000 VUV
500 JEP77,825.50000 VUV
1000 JEP155,651.00000 VUV
2000 JEP311,302.00000 VUV
5000 JEP778,255.00000 VUV
10000 JEP1,556,510.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jersey pound
1 VUV0.00642 JEP
5 VUV0.03212 JEP
10 VUV0.06425 JEP
20 VUV0.12849 JEP
50 VUV0.32123 JEP
100 VUV0.64246 JEP
250 VUV1.60616 JEP
500 VUV3.21231 JEP
1000 VUV6.42462 JEP
2000 VUV12.84924 JEP
5000 VUV32.12310 JEP
10000 VUV64.24620 JEP