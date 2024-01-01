Jersey pounds to Bahraini dinars today

1,000 jep
481.900 bhd

1.000 JEP = 0.4819 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 JEP0.48190 BHD
5 JEP2.40950 BHD
10 JEP4.81900 BHD
20 JEP9.63800 BHD
50 JEP24.09500 BHD
100 JEP48.19000 BHD
250 JEP120.47500 BHD
500 JEP240.95000 BHD
1000 JEP481.90000 BHD
2000 JEP963.80000 BHD
5000 JEP2,409.50000 BHD
10000 JEP4,819.00000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jersey pound
1 BHD2.07512 JEP
5 BHD10.37560 JEP
10 BHD20.75120 JEP
20 BHD41.50240 JEP
50 BHD103.75600 JEP
100 BHD207.51200 JEP
250 BHD518.78000 JEP
500 BHD1,037.56000 JEP
1000 BHD2,075.12000 JEP
2000 BHD4,150.24000 JEP
5000 BHD10,375.60000 JEP
10000 BHD20,751.20000 JEP