Jersey pounds to Namibian dollars today

Convert JEP to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
23,922.50 nad

1.000 JEP = 23.92 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7481.4731.6590.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.278106.231.7241.9421.13321.332
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Namibian Dollar
1 JEP23.92250 NAD
5 JEP119.61250 NAD
10 JEP239.22500 NAD
20 JEP478.45000 NAD
50 JEP1,196.12500 NAD
100 JEP2,392.25000 NAD
250 JEP5,980.62500 NAD
500 JEP11,961.25000 NAD
1000 JEP23,922.50000 NAD
2000 JEP47,845.00000 NAD
5000 JEP119,612.50000 NAD
10000 JEP239,225.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 NAD0.04180 JEP
5 NAD0.20901 JEP
10 NAD0.41802 JEP
20 NAD0.83603 JEP
50 NAD2.09008 JEP
100 NAD4.18017 JEP
250 NAD10.45043 JEP
500 NAD20.90085 JEP
1000 NAD41.80170 JEP
2000 NAD83.60340 JEP
5000 NAD209.00850 JEP
10000 NAD418.01700 JEP