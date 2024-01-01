Jersey pounds to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert JEP to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,694.13 aed

1.000 JEP = 4.694 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6590.96818.21
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2121.7241.9411.13321.312
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3491.5190.88716.674
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 JEP4.69413 AED
5 JEP23.47065 AED
10 JEP46.94130 AED
20 JEP93.88260 AED
50 JEP234.70650 AED
100 JEP469.41300 AED
250 JEP1,173.53250 AED
500 JEP2,347.06500 AED
1000 JEP4,694.13000 AED
2000 JEP9,388.26000 AED
5000 JEP23,470.65000 AED
10000 JEP46,941.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Jersey pound
1 AED0.21303 JEP
5 AED1.06516 JEP
10 AED2.13032 JEP
20 AED4.26064 JEP
50 AED10.65160 JEP
100 AED21.30320 JEP
250 AED53.25800 JEP
500 AED106.51600 JEP
1000 AED213.03200 JEP
2000 AED426.06400 JEP
5000 AED1,065.16000 JEP
10000 AED2,130.32000 JEP