1.000 JEP = 21.33 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7481.4731.6590.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.278106.231.7241.9421.13321.332
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mexican Peso
1 JEP21.33230 MXN
5 JEP106.66150 MXN
10 JEP213.32300 MXN
20 JEP426.64600 MXN
50 JEP1,066.61500 MXN
100 JEP2,133.23000 MXN
250 JEP5,333.07500 MXN
500 JEP10,666.15000 MXN
1000 JEP21,332.30000 MXN
2000 JEP42,664.60000 MXN
5000 JEP106,661.50000 MXN
10000 JEP213,323.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jersey pound
1 MXN0.04688 JEP
5 MXN0.23439 JEP
10 MXN0.46877 JEP
20 MXN0.93755 JEP
50 MXN2.34386 JEP
100 MXN4.68773 JEP
250 MXN11.71933 JEP
500 MXN23.43865 JEP
1000 MXN46.87730 JEP
2000 MXN93.75460 JEP
5000 MXN234.38650 JEP
10000 MXN468.77300 JEP