Jersey pounds to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert JEP to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
1,072,140 aoa

1.000 JEP = 1,072 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:06
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 JEP1,072.14000 AOA
5 JEP5,360.70000 AOA
10 JEP10,721.40000 AOA
20 JEP21,442.80000 AOA
50 JEP53,607.00000 AOA
100 JEP107,214.00000 AOA
250 JEP268,035.00000 AOA
500 JEP536,070.00000 AOA
1000 JEP1,072,140.00000 AOA
2000 JEP2,144,280.00000 AOA
5000 JEP5,360,700.00000 AOA
10000 JEP10,721,400.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jersey pound
1 AOA0.00093 JEP
5 AOA0.00466 JEP
10 AOA0.00933 JEP
20 AOA0.01865 JEP
50 AOA0.04664 JEP
100 AOA0.09327 JEP
250 AOA0.23318 JEP
500 AOA0.46636 JEP
1000 AOA0.93272 JEP
2000 AOA1.86543 JEP
5000 AOA4.66359 JEP
10000 AOA9.32717 JEP