1,000 jep
171,609 dzd

1.000 JEP = 171.6 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7461.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2181.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3481.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Algerian Dinar
1 JEP171.60900 DZD
5 JEP858.04500 DZD
10 JEP1,716.09000 DZD
20 JEP3,432.18000 DZD
50 JEP8,580.45000 DZD
100 JEP17,160.90000 DZD
250 JEP42,902.25000 DZD
500 JEP85,804.50000 DZD
1000 JEP171,609.00000 DZD
2000 JEP343,218.00000 DZD
5000 JEP858,045.00000 DZD
10000 JEP1,716,090.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jersey pound
1 DZD0.00583 JEP
5 DZD0.02914 JEP
10 DZD0.05827 JEP
20 DZD0.11654 JEP
50 DZD0.29136 JEP
100 DZD0.58272 JEP
250 DZD1.45680 JEP
500 DZD2.91361 JEP
1000 DZD5.82721 JEP
2000 DZD11.65442 JEP
5000 DZD29.13605 JEP
10000 DZD58.27210 JEP