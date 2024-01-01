Jersey pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert JEP to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
19,709.20 mvr

1.000 JEP = 19.71 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7481.4731.6590.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.278106.231.7241.9421.13321.332
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JEP19.70920 MVR
5 JEP98.54600 MVR
10 JEP197.09200 MVR
20 JEP394.18400 MVR
50 JEP985.46000 MVR
100 JEP1,970.92000 MVR
250 JEP4,927.30000 MVR
500 JEP9,854.60000 MVR
1000 JEP19,709.20000 MVR
2000 JEP39,418.40000 MVR
5000 JEP98,546.00000 MVR
10000 JEP197,092.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jersey pound
1 MVR0.05074 JEP
5 MVR0.25369 JEP
10 MVR0.50738 JEP
20 MVR1.01475 JEP
50 MVR2.53689 JEP
100 MVR5.07377 JEP
250 MVR12.68443 JEP
500 MVR25.36885 JEP
1000 MVR50.73770 JEP
2000 MVR101.47540 JEP
5000 MVR253.68850 JEP
10000 MVR507.37700 JEP