1,000 jep
1,712.60 sgd

1.000 JEP = 1.713 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:18
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Singapore Dollar
1 JEP1.71260 SGD
5 JEP8.56300 SGD
10 JEP17.12600 SGD
20 JEP34.25200 SGD
50 JEP85.63000 SGD
100 JEP171.26000 SGD
250 JEP428.15000 SGD
500 JEP856.30000 SGD
1000 JEP1,712.60000 SGD
2000 JEP3,425.20000 SGD
5000 JEP8,563.00000 SGD
10000 JEP17,126.00000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jersey pound
1 SGD0.58391 JEP
5 SGD2.91953 JEP
10 SGD5.83907 JEP
20 SGD11.67814 JEP
50 SGD29.19535 JEP
100 SGD58.39070 JEP
250 SGD145.97675 JEP
500 SGD291.95350 JEP
1000 SGD583.90700 JEP
2000 SGD1,167.81400 JEP
5000 SGD2,919.53500 JEP
10000 SGD5,839.07000 JEP