1,000 jep
13,511 nok

1.000 JEP = 13.51 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Norwegian Krone
1 JEP13.51100 NOK
5 JEP67.55500 NOK
10 JEP135.11000 NOK
20 JEP270.22000 NOK
50 JEP675.55000 NOK
100 JEP1,351.10000 NOK
250 JEP3,377.75000 NOK
500 JEP6,755.50000 NOK
1000 JEP13,511.00000 NOK
2000 JEP27,022.00000 NOK
5000 JEP67,555.00000 NOK
10000 JEP135,110.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Jersey pound
1 NOK0.07401 JEP
5 NOK0.37007 JEP
10 NOK0.74014 JEP
20 NOK1.48028 JEP
50 NOK3.70069 JEP
100 NOK7.40138 JEP
250 NOK18.50345 JEP
500 NOK37.00690 JEP
1000 NOK74.01380 JEP
2000 NOK148.02760 JEP
5000 NOK370.06900 JEP
10000 NOK740.13800 JEP