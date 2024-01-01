Jersey pounds to Bulgarian levs today

Convert JEP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
2,290.43 bgn

1.000 JEP = 2.290 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7531.4721.6590.96818.214
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2271.7231.9411.13421.32
1 USD0.9160.782183.1041.3481.5190.88716.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 JEP2.29043 BGN
5 JEP11.45215 BGN
10 JEP22.90430 BGN
20 JEP45.80860 BGN
50 JEP114.52150 BGN
100 JEP229.04300 BGN
250 JEP572.60750 BGN
500 JEP1,145.21500 BGN
1000 JEP2,290.43000 BGN
2000 JEP4,580.86000 BGN
5000 JEP11,452.15000 BGN
10000 JEP22,904.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jersey pound
1 BGN0.43660 JEP
5 BGN2.18300 JEP
10 BGN4.36599 JEP
20 BGN8.73198 JEP
50 BGN21.82995 JEP
100 BGN43.65990 JEP
250 BGN109.14975 JEP
500 BGN218.29950 JEP
1000 BGN436.59900 JEP
2000 BGN873.19800 JEP
5000 BGN2,182.99500 JEP
10000 BGN4,365.99000 JEP