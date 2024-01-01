Jersey pounds to Malaysian ringgits today

1,000 jep
6,055.31 myr

1.000 JEP = 6.055 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
How to convert Jersey pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JEP6.05531 MYR
5 JEP30.27655 MYR
10 JEP60.55310 MYR
20 JEP121.10620 MYR
50 JEP302.76550 MYR
100 JEP605.53100 MYR
250 JEP1,513.82750 MYR
500 JEP3,027.65500 MYR
1000 JEP6,055.31000 MYR
2000 JEP12,110.62000 MYR
5000 JEP30,276.55000 MYR
10000 JEP60,553.10000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jersey pound
1 MYR0.16514 JEP
5 MYR0.82572 JEP
10 MYR1.65144 JEP
20 MYR3.30288 JEP
50 MYR8.25720 JEP
100 MYR16.51440 JEP
250 MYR41.28600 JEP
500 MYR82.57200 JEP
1000 MYR165.14400 JEP
2000 MYR330.28800 JEP
5000 MYR825.72000 JEP
10000 MYR1,651.44000 JEP