500 Malaysian ringgits to Jersey pounds

Convert MYR to JEP at the real exchange rate

500 myr
84.17 jep

1.00000 MYR = 0.16834 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jersey pound
1 MYR0.16834 JEP
5 MYR0.84168 JEP
10 MYR1.68336 JEP
20 MYR3.36672 JEP
50 MYR8.41680 JEP
100 MYR16.83360 JEP
250 MYR42.08400 JEP
500 MYR84.16800 JEP
1000 MYR168.33600 JEP
2000 MYR336.67200 JEP
5000 MYR841.68000 JEP
10000 MYR1683.36000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JEP5.94051 MYR
5 JEP29.70255 MYR
10 JEP59.40510 MYR
20 JEP118.81020 MYR
50 JEP297.02550 MYR
100 JEP594.05100 MYR
250 JEP1485.12750 MYR
500 JEP2970.25500 MYR
1000 JEP5940.51000 MYR
2000 JEP11881.02000 MYR
5000 JEP29702.55000 MYR
10000 JEP59405.10000 MYR