Jersey pounds to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert JEP to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
642,614 crc

1.000 JEP = 642.6 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
How to convert Jersey pounds to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 JEP642.61400 CRC
5 JEP3,213.07000 CRC
10 JEP6,426.14000 CRC
20 JEP12,852.28000 CRC
50 JEP32,130.70000 CRC
100 JEP64,261.40000 CRC
250 JEP160,653.50000 CRC
500 JEP321,307.00000 CRC
1000 JEP642,614.00000 CRC
2000 JEP1,285,228.00000 CRC
5000 JEP3,213,070.00000 CRC
10000 JEP6,426,140.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Jersey pound
1 CRC0.00156 JEP
5 CRC0.00778 JEP
10 CRC0.01556 JEP
20 CRC0.03112 JEP
50 CRC0.07781 JEP
100 CRC0.15561 JEP
250 CRC0.38903 JEP
500 CRC0.77807 JEP
1000 CRC1.55614 JEP
2000 CRC3.11228 JEP
5000 CRC7.78070 JEP
10000 CRC15.56140 JEP