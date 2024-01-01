Jersey pounds to Czech korunas today

Convert JEP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
29,490.40 czk

1.000 JEP = 29.49 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
How to convert Jersey pounds to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JEP29.49040 CZK
5 JEP147.45200 CZK
10 JEP294.90400 CZK
20 JEP589.80800 CZK
50 JEP1,474.52000 CZK
100 JEP2,949.04000 CZK
250 JEP7,372.60000 CZK
500 JEP14,745.20000 CZK
1000 JEP29,490.40000 CZK
2000 JEP58,980.80000 CZK
5000 JEP147,452.00000 CZK
10000 JEP294,904.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jersey pound
1 CZK0.03391 JEP
5 CZK0.16955 JEP
10 CZK0.33909 JEP
20 CZK0.67819 JEP
50 CZK1.69547 JEP
100 CZK3.39094 JEP
250 CZK8.47735 JEP
500 CZK16.95470 JEP
1000 CZK33.90940 JEP
2000 CZK67.81880 JEP
5000 CZK169.54700 JEP
10000 CZK339.09400 JEP