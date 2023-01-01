1 thousand Czech korunas to Jersey pounds

Convert CZK to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 czk
35.66 jep

1.00000 CZK = 0.03566 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:36
How to convert Czech korunas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jersey pound
1 CZK0.03566 JEP
5 CZK0.17829 JEP
10 CZK0.35658 JEP
20 CZK0.71316 JEP
50 CZK1.78289 JEP
100 CZK3.56578 JEP
250 CZK8.91445 JEP
500 CZK17.82890 JEP
1000 CZK35.65780 JEP
2000 CZK71.31560 JEP
5000 CZK178.28900 JEP
10000 CZK356.57800 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JEP28.04440 CZK
5 JEP140.22200 CZK
10 JEP280.44400 CZK
20 JEP560.88800 CZK
50 JEP1402.22000 CZK
100 JEP2804.44000 CZK
250 JEP7011.10000 CZK
500 JEP14022.20000 CZK
1000 JEP28044.40000 CZK
2000 JEP56088.80000 CZK
5000 JEP140222.00000 CZK
10000 JEP280444.00000 CZK