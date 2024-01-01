Jersey pounds to Omani rials today

Convert JEP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
492.695 omr

1.000 JEP = 0.4927 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Omani Rial
1 JEP0.49270 OMR
5 JEP2.46348 OMR
10 JEP4.92695 OMR
20 JEP9.85390 OMR
50 JEP24.63475 OMR
100 JEP49.26950 OMR
250 JEP123.17375 OMR
500 JEP246.34750 OMR
1000 JEP492.69500 OMR
2000 JEP985.39000 OMR
5000 JEP2,463.47500 OMR
10000 JEP4,926.95000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Jersey pound
1 OMR2.02965 JEP
5 OMR10.14825 JEP
10 OMR20.29650 JEP
20 OMR40.59300 JEP
50 OMR101.48250 JEP
100 OMR202.96500 JEP
250 OMR507.41250 JEP
500 OMR1,014.82500 JEP
1000 OMR2,029.65000 JEP
2000 OMR4,059.30000 JEP
5000 OMR10,148.25000 JEP
10000 OMR20,296.50000 JEP