Jersey pounds to Lesotho lotis today

Convert JEP to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
23,929.70 lsl

1.000 JEP = 23.93 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
How to convert Jersey pounds to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Lesotho Loti
1 JEP23.92970 LSL
5 JEP119.64850 LSL
10 JEP239.29700 LSL
20 JEP478.59400 LSL
50 JEP1,196.48500 LSL
100 JEP2,392.97000 LSL
250 JEP5,982.42500 LSL
500 JEP11,964.85000 LSL
1000 JEP23,929.70000 LSL
2000 JEP47,859.40000 LSL
5000 JEP119,648.50000 LSL
10000 JEP239,297.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jersey pound
1 LSL0.04179 JEP
5 LSL0.20895 JEP
10 LSL0.41789 JEP
20 LSL0.83578 JEP
50 LSL2.08945 JEP
100 LSL4.17890 JEP
250 LSL10.44725 JEP
500 LSL20.89450 JEP
1000 LSL41.78900 JEP
2000 LSL83.57800 JEP
5000 LSL208.94500 JEP
10000 LSL417.89000 JEP