1 thousand Lesotho lotis to Jersey pounds

Convert LSL to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
42.11 jep

1.00000 LSL = 0.04211 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jersey pound
1 LSL0.04211 JEP
5 LSL0.21053 JEP
10 LSL0.42105 JEP
20 LSL0.84210 JEP
50 LSL2.10526 JEP
100 LSL4.21052 JEP
250 LSL10.52630 JEP
500 LSL21.05260 JEP
1000 LSL42.10520 JEP
2000 LSL84.21040 JEP
5000 LSL210.52600 JEP
10000 LSL421.05200 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Lesotho Loti
1 JEP23.75010 LSL
5 JEP118.75050 LSL
10 JEP237.50100 LSL
20 JEP475.00200 LSL
50 JEP1187.50500 LSL
100 JEP2375.01000 LSL
250 JEP5937.52500 LSL
500 JEP11875.05000 LSL
1000 JEP23750.10000 LSL
2000 JEP47500.20000 LSL
5000 JEP118750.50000 LSL
10000 JEP237501.00000 LSL