1,000 jep
1,278.25 pab

1.000 JEP = 1.278 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7521.4731.6590.96918.224
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2261.7241.9421.13421.331
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 JEP1.27825 PAB
5 JEP6.39125 PAB
10 JEP12.78250 PAB
20 JEP25.56500 PAB
50 JEP63.91250 PAB
100 JEP127.82500 PAB
250 JEP319.56250 PAB
500 JEP639.12500 PAB
1000 JEP1,278.25000 PAB
2000 JEP2,556.50000 PAB
5000 JEP6,391.25000 PAB
10000 JEP12,782.50000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Jersey pound
1 PAB0.78232 JEP
5 PAB3.91160 JEP
10 PAB7.82320 JEP
20 PAB15.64640 JEP
50 PAB39.11600 JEP
100 PAB78.23200 JEP
250 PAB195.58000 JEP
500 PAB391.16000 JEP
1000 PAB782.32000 JEP
2000 PAB1,564.64000 JEP
5000 PAB3,911.60000 JEP
10000 PAB7,823.20000 JEP