Jersey pounds to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert JEP to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,798.23 pgk

1.000 JEP = 4.798 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7521.4731.6590.96918.224
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2261.7241.9421.13421.331
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 JEP4.79823 PGK
5 JEP23.99115 PGK
10 JEP47.98230 PGK
20 JEP95.96460 PGK
50 JEP239.91150 PGK
100 JEP479.82300 PGK
250 JEP1,199.55750 PGK
500 JEP2,399.11500 PGK
1000 JEP4,798.23000 PGK
2000 JEP9,596.46000 PGK
5000 JEP23,991.15000 PGK
10000 JEP47,982.30000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Jersey pound
1 PGK0.20841 JEP
5 PGK1.04205 JEP
10 PGK2.08410 JEP
20 PGK4.16820 JEP
50 PGK10.42050 JEP
100 PGK20.84100 JEP
250 PGK52.10250 JEP
500 PGK104.20500 JEP
1000 PGK208.41000 JEP
2000 PGK416.82000 JEP
5000 PGK1,042.05000 JEP
10000 PGK2,084.10000 JEP