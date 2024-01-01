Jersey pounds to Mauritian rupees today

Convert JEP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
58,915.90 mur

1.000 JEP = 58.92 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2371.7241.9421.13321.329
1 USD0.9160.782183.1051.3491.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 JEP58.91590 MUR
5 JEP294.57950 MUR
10 JEP589.15900 MUR
20 JEP1,178.31800 MUR
50 JEP2,945.79500 MUR
100 JEP5,891.59000 MUR
250 JEP14,728.97500 MUR
500 JEP29,457.95000 MUR
1000 JEP58,915.90000 MUR
2000 JEP117,831.80000 MUR
5000 JEP294,579.50000 MUR
10000 JEP589,159.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jersey pound
1 MUR0.01697 JEP
5 MUR0.08487 JEP
10 MUR0.16973 JEP
20 MUR0.33947 JEP
50 MUR0.84867 JEP
100 MUR1.69734 JEP
250 MUR4.24335 JEP
500 MUR8.48670 JEP
1000 MUR16.97340 JEP
2000 MUR33.94680 JEP
5000 MUR84.86700 JEP
10000 MUR169.73400 JEP