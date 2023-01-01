10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Jersey pounds

Convert MUR to JEP at the real exchange rate

10,000 mur
177.99 jep

1.00000 MUR = 0.01780 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jersey pound
1 MUR0.01780 JEP
5 MUR0.08899 JEP
10 MUR0.17799 JEP
20 MUR0.35598 JEP
50 MUR0.88995 JEP
100 MUR1.77990 JEP
250 MUR4.44975 JEP
500 MUR8.89950 JEP
1000 MUR17.79900 JEP
2000 MUR35.59800 JEP
5000 MUR88.99500 JEP
10000 MUR177.99000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 JEP56.18280 MUR
5 JEP280.91400 MUR
10 JEP561.82800 MUR
20 JEP1123.65600 MUR
50 JEP2809.14000 MUR
100 JEP5618.28000 MUR
250 JEP14045.70000 MUR
500 JEP28091.40000 MUR
1000 JEP56182.80000 MUR
2000 JEP112365.60000 MUR
5000 JEP280914.00000 MUR
10000 JEP561828.00000 MUR