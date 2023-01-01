10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Jersey pounds

Convert MUR to JEP at the real exchange rate

10,000 mur
178.60 jep

1.00000 MUR = 0.01786 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7876810.911151.5103518.68361.359551.332483.3345
1 GBP1.2695511.15681.9174623.71981.726021.69155105.797
1 EUR1.09750.8644511.657620.50531.492111.4623191.4596
1 AUD0.66210.5215230.60328112.37040.9001580.88218255.1758

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jersey pound
1 MUR0.01786 JEP
5 MUR0.08930 JEP
10 MUR0.17860 JEP
20 MUR0.35720 JEP
50 MUR0.89300 JEP
100 MUR1.78600 JEP
250 MUR4.46500 JEP
500 MUR8.93000 JEP
1000 MUR17.86000 JEP
2000 MUR35.72000 JEP
5000 MUR89.30000 JEP
10000 MUR178.60000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 JEP55.99090 MUR
5 JEP279.95450 MUR
10 JEP559.90900 MUR
20 JEP1119.81800 MUR
50 JEP2799.54500 MUR
100 JEP5599.09000 MUR
250 JEP13997.72500 MUR
500 JEP27995.45000 MUR
1000 JEP55990.90000 MUR
2000 JEP111981.80000 MUR
5000 JEP279954.50000 MUR
10000 JEP559909.00000 MUR