Jersey pounds to Colombian pesos today

Convert JEP to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,949,000 cop

1.000 JEP = 4,949 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7461.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2181.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3481.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Colombian Peso
1 JEP4,949.00000 COP
5 JEP24,745.00000 COP
10 JEP49,490.00000 COP
20 JEP98,980.00000 COP
50 JEP247,450.00000 COP
100 JEP494,900.00000 COP
250 JEP1,237,250.00000 COP
500 JEP2,474,500.00000 COP
1000 JEP4,949,000.00000 COP
2000 JEP9,898,000.00000 COP
5000 JEP24,745,000.00000 COP
10000 JEP49,490,000.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Jersey pound
1 COP0.00020 JEP
5 COP0.00101 JEP
10 COP0.00202 JEP
20 COP0.00404 JEP
50 COP0.01010 JEP
100 COP0.02021 JEP
250 COP0.05052 JEP
500 COP0.10103 JEP
1000 COP0.20206 JEP
2000 COP0.40412 JEP
5000 COP1.01031 JEP
10000 COP2.02061 JEP