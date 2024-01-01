Jersey pounds to Saudi riyals today

Convert JEP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,793.88 sar

1.000 JEP = 4.794 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7491.4731.6590.96918.223
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2261.7241.9421.13421.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.11.3491.5190.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Saudi Riyal
1 JEP4.79388 SAR
5 JEP23.96940 SAR
10 JEP47.93880 SAR
20 JEP95.87760 SAR
50 JEP239.69400 SAR
100 JEP479.38800 SAR
250 JEP1,198.47000 SAR
500 JEP2,396.94000 SAR
1000 JEP4,793.88000 SAR
2000 JEP9,587.76000 SAR
5000 JEP23,969.40000 SAR
10000 JEP47,938.80000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jersey pound
1 SAR0.20860 JEP
5 SAR1.04300 JEP
10 SAR2.08599 JEP
20 SAR4.17198 JEP
50 SAR10.42995 JEP
100 SAR20.85990 JEP
250 SAR52.14975 JEP
500 SAR104.29950 JEP
1000 SAR208.59900 JEP
2000 SAR417.19800 JEP
5000 SAR1,042.99500 JEP
10000 SAR2,085.99000 JEP