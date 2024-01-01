Jersey pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert JEP to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
23,923.90 szl

1.000 JEP = 23.92 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:18
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 JEP23.92390 SZL
5 JEP119.61950 SZL
10 JEP239.23900 SZL
20 JEP478.47800 SZL
50 JEP1,196.19500 SZL
100 JEP2,392.39000 SZL
250 JEP5,980.97500 SZL
500 JEP11,961.95000 SZL
1000 JEP23,923.90000 SZL
2000 JEP47,847.80000 SZL
5000 JEP119,619.50000 SZL
10000 JEP239,239.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Jersey pound
1 SZL0.04180 JEP
5 SZL0.20900 JEP
10 SZL0.41799 JEP
20 SZL0.83598 JEP
50 SZL2.08996 JEP
100 SZL4.17992 JEP
250 SZL10.44980 JEP
500 SZL20.89960 JEP
1000 SZL41.79920 JEP
2000 SZL83.59840 JEP
5000 SZL208.99600 JEP
10000 SZL417.99200 JEP