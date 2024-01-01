Jersey pounds to Turkish liras today

Convert JEP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
41,386.40 try

1.000 JEP = 41.39 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7591.4731.6590.96918.225
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2241.7241.9421.13421.331
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Turkish Lira
1 JEP41.38640 TRY
5 JEP206.93200 TRY
10 JEP413.86400 TRY
20 JEP827.72800 TRY
50 JEP2,069.32000 TRY
100 JEP4,138.64000 TRY
250 JEP10,346.60000 TRY
500 JEP20,693.20000 TRY
1000 JEP41,386.40000 TRY
2000 JEP82,772.80000 TRY
5000 JEP206,932.00000 TRY
10000 JEP413,864.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jersey pound
1 TRY0.02416 JEP
5 TRY0.12081 JEP
10 TRY0.24163 JEP
20 TRY0.48325 JEP
50 TRY1.20813 JEP
100 TRY2.41625 JEP
250 TRY6.04063 JEP
500 TRY12.08125 JEP
1000 TRY24.16250 JEP
2000 TRY48.32500 JEP
5000 TRY120.81250 JEP
10000 TRY241.62500 JEP