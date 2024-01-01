Jersey pounds to Nigerian nairas today

Convert JEP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
1,919,570 ngn

1.000 JEP = 1,920 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7521.4731.6590.96918.224
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2261.7241.9421.13421.331
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Nigerian Naira
1 JEP1,919.57000 NGN
5 JEP9,597.85000 NGN
10 JEP19,195.70000 NGN
20 JEP38,391.40000 NGN
50 JEP95,978.50000 NGN
100 JEP191,957.00000 NGN
250 JEP479,892.50000 NGN
500 JEP959,785.00000 NGN
1000 JEP1,919,570.00000 NGN
2000 JEP3,839,140.00000 NGN
5000 JEP9,597,850.00000 NGN
10000 JEP19,195,700.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Jersey pound
1 NGN0.00052 JEP
5 NGN0.00260 JEP
10 NGN0.00521 JEP
20 NGN0.01042 JEP
50 NGN0.02605 JEP
100 NGN0.05209 JEP
250 NGN0.13024 JEP
500 NGN0.26047 JEP
1000 NGN0.52095 JEP
2000 NGN1.04190 JEP
5000 NGN2.60475 JEP
10000 NGN5.20949 JEP