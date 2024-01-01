Jersey pounds to Qatari rials today

Convert JEP to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,661.96 qar

1.000 JEP = 4.662 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7491.4731.6590.96918.223
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2261.7241.9421.13421.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.11.3491.5190.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Qatari Rial
1 JEP4.66196 QAR
5 JEP23.30980 QAR
10 JEP46.61960 QAR
20 JEP93.23920 QAR
50 JEP233.09800 QAR
100 JEP466.19600 QAR
250 JEP1,165.49000 QAR
500 JEP2,330.98000 QAR
1000 JEP4,661.96000 QAR
2000 JEP9,323.92000 QAR
5000 JEP23,309.80000 QAR
10000 JEP46,619.60000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jersey pound
1 QAR0.21450 JEP
5 QAR1.07251 JEP
10 QAR2.14502 JEP
20 QAR4.29004 JEP
50 QAR10.72510 JEP
100 QAR21.45020 JEP
250 QAR53.62550 JEP
500 QAR107.25100 JEP
1000 QAR214.50200 JEP
2000 QAR429.00400 JEP
5000 QAR1,072.51000 JEP
10000 QAR2,145.02000 JEP