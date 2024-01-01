Jersey pounds to Samoan talas today

Convert JEP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
3,468.79 wst

1.000 JEP = 3.469 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4731.6590.96918.228
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2191.7241.9421.13421.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3491.5190.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Samoan Tala
1 JEP3.46879 WST
5 JEP17.34395 WST
10 JEP34.68790 WST
20 JEP69.37580 WST
50 JEP173.43950 WST
100 JEP346.87900 WST
250 JEP867.19750 WST
500 JEP1,734.39500 WST
1000 JEP3,468.79000 WST
2000 JEP6,937.58000 WST
5000 JEP17,343.95000 WST
10000 JEP34,687.90000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jersey pound
1 WST0.28829 JEP
5 WST1.44143 JEP
10 WST2.88285 JEP
20 WST5.76570 JEP
50 WST14.41425 JEP
100 WST28.82850 JEP
250 WST72.07125 JEP
500 WST144.14250 JEP
1000 WST288.28500 JEP
2000 WST576.57000 JEP
5000 WST1,441.42500 JEP
10000 WST2,882.85000 JEP