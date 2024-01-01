Jersey pounds to Samoan talas today

Convert JEP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
3,529.98 wst

£1.000 JEP = WS$3.530 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.56173.5617
Low3.47493.4041
Average3.51543.4715
Change1.56%2.50%
1 JEP to WST stats

The performance of JEP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5617 and a 30 day low of 3.4749. This means the 30 day average was 3.5154. The change for JEP to WST was 1.56.

The performance of JEP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5617 and a 90 day low of 3.4041. This means the 90 day average was 3.4715. The change for JEP to WST was 2.50.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Samoan Tala
1 JEP3.52998 WST
5 JEP17.64990 WST
10 JEP35.29980 WST
20 JEP70.59960 WST
50 JEP176.49900 WST
100 JEP352.99800 WST
250 JEP882.49500 WST
500 JEP1,764.99000 WST
1000 JEP3,529.98000 WST
2000 JEP7,059.96000 WST
5000 JEP17,649.90000 WST
10000 JEP35,299.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jersey pound
1 WST0.28329 JEP
5 WST1.41644 JEP
10 WST2.83288 JEP
20 WST5.66576 JEP
50 WST14.16440 JEP
100 WST28.32880 JEP
250 WST70.82200 JEP
500 WST141.64400 JEP
1000 WST283.28800 JEP
2000 WST566.57600 JEP
5000 WST1,416.44000 JEP
10000 WST2,832.88000 JEP