10 Jersey pounds to Samoan talas

Convert JEP to WST at the real exchange rate

10 jep
33.98 wst

1.000 JEP = 3.398 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20
How to convert Jersey pounds to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Samoan Tala
1 JEP3.39812 WST
5 JEP16.99060 WST
10 JEP33.98120 WST
20 JEP67.96240 WST
50 JEP169.90600 WST
100 JEP339.81200 WST
250 JEP849.53000 WST
500 JEP1,699.06000 WST
1000 JEP3,398.12000 WST
2000 JEP6,796.24000 WST
5000 JEP16,990.60000 WST
10000 JEP33,981.20000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jersey pound
1 WST0.29428 JEP
5 WST1.47141 JEP
10 WST2.94281 JEP
20 WST5.88562 JEP
50 WST14.71405 JEP
100 WST29.42810 JEP
250 WST73.57025 JEP
500 WST147.14050 JEP
1000 WST294.28100 JEP
2000 WST588.56200 JEP
5000 WST1,471.40500 JEP
10000 WST2,942.81000 JEP