Jersey pounds to Belize dollars today

Convert JEP to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
2,556.50 bzd

1.000 JEP = 2.557 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.751.4731.6590.96818.218
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2231.7241.9421.13421.324
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3481.5190.88716.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Belize Dollar
1 JEP2.55650 BZD
5 JEP12.78250 BZD
10 JEP25.56500 BZD
20 JEP51.13000 BZD
50 JEP127.82500 BZD
100 JEP255.65000 BZD
250 JEP639.12500 BZD
500 JEP1,278.25000 BZD
1000 JEP2,556.50000 BZD
2000 JEP5,113.00000 BZD
5000 JEP12,782.50000 BZD
10000 JEP25,565.00000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BZD0.39116 JEP
5 BZD1.95580 JEP
10 BZD3.91160 JEP
20 BZD7.82320 JEP
50 BZD19.55800 JEP
100 BZD39.11600 JEP
250 BZD97.79000 JEP
500 BZD195.58000 JEP
1000 BZD391.16000 JEP
2000 BZD782.32000 JEP
5000 BZD1,955.80000 JEP
10000 BZD3,911.60000 JEP