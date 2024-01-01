Jersey pounds to Macedonian denars today

Convert JEP to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
72,123 mkd

1.000 JEP = 72.12 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2371.7241.9421.13321.329
1 USD0.9160.782183.1051.3491.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Macedonian Denar
1 JEP72.12300 MKD
5 JEP360.61500 MKD
10 JEP721.23000 MKD
20 JEP1,442.46000 MKD
50 JEP3,606.15000 MKD
100 JEP7,212.30000 MKD
250 JEP18,030.75000 MKD
500 JEP36,061.50000 MKD
1000 JEP72,123.00000 MKD
2000 JEP144,246.00000 MKD
5000 JEP360,615.00000 MKD
10000 JEP721,230.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Jersey pound
1 MKD0.01387 JEP
5 MKD0.06933 JEP
10 MKD0.13865 JEP
20 MKD0.27730 JEP
50 MKD0.69326 JEP
100 MKD1.38652 JEP
250 MKD3.46630 JEP
500 MKD6.93260 JEP
1000 MKD13.86520 JEP
2000 MKD27.73040 JEP
5000 MKD69.32600 JEP
10000 MKD138.65200 JEP