Jersey pounds to Danish kroner today

Convert JEP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
8,729.89 dkk

1.000 JEP = 8.730 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Danish Krone
1 JEP8.72989 DKK
5 JEP43.64945 DKK
10 JEP87.29890 DKK
20 JEP174.59780 DKK
50 JEP436.49450 DKK
100 JEP872.98900 DKK
250 JEP2,182.47250 DKK
500 JEP4,364.94500 DKK
1000 JEP8,729.89000 DKK
2000 JEP17,459.78000 DKK
5000 JEP43,649.45000 DKK
10000 JEP87,298.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jersey pound
1 DKK0.11455 JEP
5 DKK0.57275 JEP
10 DKK1.14549 JEP
20 DKK2.29098 JEP
50 DKK5.72745 JEP
100 DKK11.45490 JEP
250 DKK28.63725 JEP
500 DKK57.27450 JEP
1000 DKK114.54900 JEP
2000 DKK229.09800 JEP
5000 DKK572.74500 JEP
10000 DKK1,145.49000 JEP