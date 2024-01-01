Jersey pounds to Croatian kunas today

Convert JEP to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
8,974.81 hrk

1.000 JEP = 8.975 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:11
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7461.4721.6590.96818.219
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2271.7241.9411.13321.327
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3481.5190.88716.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Croatian Kuna
1 JEP8.97481 HRK
5 JEP44.87405 HRK
10 JEP89.74810 HRK
20 JEP179.49620 HRK
50 JEP448.74050 HRK
100 JEP897.48100 HRK
250 JEP2,243.70250 HRK
500 JEP4,487.40500 HRK
1000 JEP8,974.81000 HRK
2000 JEP17,949.62000 HRK
5000 JEP44,874.05000 HRK
10000 JEP89,748.10000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jersey pound
1 HRK0.11142 JEP
5 HRK0.55712 JEP
10 HRK1.11423 JEP
20 HRK2.22846 JEP
50 HRK5.57115 JEP
100 HRK11.14230 JEP
250 HRK27.85575 JEP
500 HRK55.71150 JEP
1000 HRK111.42300 JEP
2000 HRK222.84600 JEP
5000 HRK557.11500 JEP
10000 HRK1,114.23000 JEP