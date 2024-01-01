Jersey pounds to Croatian kunas today

Convert JEP to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
8,989.90 hrk

£1.000 JEP = kn8.990 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
JEP to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.13359.1335
Low8.93418.7712
Average9.04488.9515
Change-0.08%1.95%
1 JEP to HRK stats

The performance of JEP to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1335 and a 30 day low of 8.9341. This means the 30 day average was 9.0448. The change for JEP to HRK was -0.08.

The performance of JEP to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1335 and a 90 day low of 8.7712. This means the 90 day average was 8.9515. The change for JEP to HRK was 1.95.

Top currencies

1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Croatian Kuna
1 JEP8.98990 HRK
5 JEP44.94950 HRK
10 JEP89.89900 HRK
20 JEP179.79800 HRK
50 JEP449.49500 HRK
100 JEP898.99000 HRK
250 JEP2,247.47500 HRK
500 JEP4,494.95000 HRK
1000 JEP8,989.90000 HRK
2000 JEP17,979.80000 HRK
5000 JEP44,949.50000 HRK
10000 JEP89,899.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jersey pound
1 HRK0.11124 JEP
5 HRK0.55618 JEP
10 HRK1.11236 JEP
20 HRK2.22472 JEP
50 HRK5.56180 JEP
100 HRK11.12360 JEP
250 HRK27.80900 JEP
500 HRK55.61800 JEP
1000 HRK111.23600 JEP
2000 HRK222.47200 JEP
5000 HRK556.18000 JEP
10000 HRK1,112.36000 JEP