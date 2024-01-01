Jersey pounds to Fijian dollars today

Convert JEP to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
2,896.78 fjd

1.000 JEP = 2.897 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7491.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.231.7241.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.11.3481.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Fijian Dollar
1 JEP2.89678 FJD
5 JEP14.48390 FJD
10 JEP28.96780 FJD
20 JEP57.93560 FJD
50 JEP144.83900 FJD
100 JEP289.67800 FJD
250 JEP724.19500 FJD
500 JEP1,448.39000 FJD
1000 JEP2,896.78000 FJD
2000 JEP5,793.56000 FJD
5000 JEP14,483.90000 FJD
10000 JEP28,967.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 FJD0.34521 JEP
5 FJD1.72605 JEP
10 FJD3.45210 JEP
20 FJD6.90420 JEP
50 FJD17.26050 JEP
100 FJD34.52100 JEP
250 FJD86.30250 JEP
500 FJD172.60500 JEP
1000 FJD345.21000 JEP
2000 FJD690.42000 JEP
5000 FJD1,726.05000 JEP
10000 FJD3,452.10000 JEP