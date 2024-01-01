Jersey pounds to Botswanan pulas today

Convert JEP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
17,486.30 bwp

1.000 JEP = 17.49 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Botswanan Pula
1 JEP17.48630 BWP
5 JEP87.43150 BWP
10 JEP174.86300 BWP
20 JEP349.72600 BWP
50 JEP874.31500 BWP
100 JEP1,748.63000 BWP
250 JEP4,371.57500 BWP
500 JEP8,743.15000 BWP
1000 JEP17,486.30000 BWP
2000 JEP34,972.60000 BWP
5000 JEP87,431.50000 BWP
10000 JEP174,863.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Jersey pound
1 BWP0.05719 JEP
5 BWP0.28594 JEP
10 BWP0.57188 JEP
20 BWP1.14375 JEP
50 BWP2.85938 JEP
100 BWP5.71876 JEP
250 BWP14.29690 JEP
500 BWP28.59380 JEP
1000 BWP57.18760 JEP
2000 BWP114.37520 JEP
5000 BWP285.93800 JEP
10000 BWP571.87600 JEP