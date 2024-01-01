Jersey pounds to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert JEP to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
2,173.22 azn

1.000 JEP = 2.173 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7531.4721.6590.96818.214
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2271.7231.9411.13421.32
1 USD0.9160.782183.1041.3481.5190.88716.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 JEP2.17322 AZN
5 JEP10.86610 AZN
10 JEP21.73220 AZN
20 JEP43.46440 AZN
50 JEP108.66100 AZN
100 JEP217.32200 AZN
250 JEP543.30500 AZN
500 JEP1,086.61000 AZN
1000 JEP2,173.22000 AZN
2000 JEP4,346.44000 AZN
5000 JEP10,866.10000 AZN
10000 JEP21,732.20000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Jersey pound
1 AZN0.46015 JEP
5 AZN2.30074 JEP
10 AZN4.60148 JEP
20 AZN9.20296 JEP
50 AZN23.00740 JEP
100 AZN46.01480 JEP
250 AZN115.03700 JEP
500 AZN230.07400 JEP
1000 AZN460.14800 JEP
2000 AZN920.29600 JEP
5000 AZN2,300.74000 JEP
10000 AZN4,601.48000 JEP