Jersey pounds to Georgian laris today

Convert JEP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
3,461.58 gel

1.000 JEP = 3.462 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Georgian Lari
1 JEP3.46158 GEL
5 JEP17.30790 GEL
10 JEP34.61580 GEL
20 JEP69.23160 GEL
50 JEP173.07900 GEL
100 JEP346.15800 GEL
250 JEP865.39500 GEL
500 JEP1,730.79000 GEL
1000 JEP3,461.58000 GEL
2000 JEP6,923.16000 GEL
5000 JEP17,307.90000 GEL
10000 JEP34,615.80000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Jersey pound
1 GEL0.28889 JEP
5 GEL1.44443 JEP
10 GEL2.88885 JEP
20 GEL5.77770 JEP
50 GEL14.44425 JEP
100 GEL28.88850 JEP
250 GEL72.22125 JEP
500 GEL144.44250 JEP
1000 GEL288.88500 JEP
2000 GEL577.77000 JEP
5000 GEL1,444.42500 JEP
10000 GEL2,888.85000 JEP