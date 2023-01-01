10 Georgian laris to Jersey pounds

Convert GEL to JEP at the real exchange rate

10 gel
2.94 jep

1.00000 GEL = 0.29418 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Jersey pound
1 GEL0.29418 JEP
5 GEL1.47091 JEP
10 GEL2.94182 JEP
20 GEL5.88364 JEP
50 GEL14.70910 JEP
100 GEL29.41820 JEP
250 GEL73.54550 JEP
500 GEL147.09100 JEP
1000 GEL294.18200 JEP
2000 GEL588.36400 JEP
5000 GEL1470.91000 JEP
10000 GEL2941.82000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Georgian Lari
1 JEP3.39926 GEL
5 JEP16.99630 GEL
10 JEP33.99260 GEL
20 JEP67.98520 GEL
50 JEP169.96300 GEL
100 JEP339.92600 GEL
250 JEP849.81500 GEL
500 JEP1699.63000 GEL
1000 JEP3399.26000 GEL
2000 JEP6798.52000 GEL
5000 JEP16996.30000 GEL
10000 JEP33992.60000 GEL