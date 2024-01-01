Jersey pounds to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert JEP to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
5,732,250 mga

1.000 JEP = 5,732 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2371.7241.9421.13321.329
1 USD0.9160.782183.1051.3491.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 JEP5,732.25000 MGA
5 JEP28,661.25000 MGA
10 JEP57,322.50000 MGA
20 JEP114,645.00000 MGA
50 JEP286,612.50000 MGA
100 JEP573,225.00000 MGA
250 JEP1,433,062.50000 MGA
500 JEP2,866,125.00000 MGA
1000 JEP5,732,250.00000 MGA
2000 JEP11,464,500.00000 MGA
5000 JEP28,661,250.00000 MGA
10000 JEP57,322,500.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Jersey pound
1 MGA0.00017 JEP
5 MGA0.00087 JEP
10 MGA0.00174 JEP
20 MGA0.00349 JEP
50 MGA0.00872 JEP
100 MGA0.01745 JEP
250 MGA0.04361 JEP
500 MGA0.08723 JEP
1000 MGA0.17445 JEP
2000 MGA0.34890 JEP
5000 MGA0.87226 JEP
10000 MGA1.74452 JEP