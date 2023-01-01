1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Jersey pounds

Convert MGA to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
0.17 jep

1.00000 MGA = 0.00017 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681.094491.21281.490411.66070.965318.7474
1 GBP1.1520711.26075105.0771.716951.913131.112121.597
1 USD0.913750.793179183.3451.361851.517450.88217.1303
1 INR0.01096340.009516810.011998310.01633990.01820690.01058250.205535

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Jersey pound
1 MGA0.00017 JEP
5 MGA0.00087 JEP
10 MGA0.00175 JEP
20 MGA0.00350 JEP
50 MGA0.00874 JEP
100 MGA0.01749 JEP
250 MGA0.04371 JEP
500 MGA0.08743 JEP
1000 MGA0.17485 JEP
2000 MGA0.34970 JEP
5000 MGA0.87426 JEP
10000 MGA1.74852 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 JEP5719.13000 MGA
5 JEP28595.65000 MGA
10 JEP57191.30000 MGA
20 JEP114382.60000 MGA
50 JEP285956.50000 MGA
100 JEP571913.00000 MGA
250 JEP1429782.50000 MGA
500 JEP2859565.00000 MGA
1000 JEP5719130.00000 MGA
2000 JEP11438260.00000 MGA
5000 JEP28595650.00000 MGA
10000 JEP57191300.00000 MGA