Jersey pounds to Ugandan shillings today

Convert JEP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,956,580 ugx

1.000 JEP = 4,957 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7591.4731.6590.96918.225
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2241.7241.9421.13421.331
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 JEP4,956.58000 UGX
5 JEP24,782.90000 UGX
10 JEP49,565.80000 UGX
20 JEP99,131.60000 UGX
50 JEP247,829.00000 UGX
100 JEP495,658.00000 UGX
250 JEP1,239,145.00000 UGX
500 JEP2,478,290.00000 UGX
1000 JEP4,956,580.00000 UGX
2000 JEP9,913,160.00000 UGX
5000 JEP24,782,900.00000 UGX
10000 JEP49,565,800.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Jersey pound
1 UGX0.00020 JEP
5 UGX0.00101 JEP
10 UGX0.00202 JEP
20 UGX0.00404 JEP
50 UGX0.01009 JEP
100 UGX0.02018 JEP
250 UGX0.05044 JEP
500 UGX0.10088 JEP
1000 UGX0.20175 JEP
2000 UGX0.40350 JEP
5000 UGX1.00876 JEP
10000 UGX2.01752 JEP